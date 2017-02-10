At a public information meeting hosted by the S.C. Department of Transportation, to discuss plans for a $7 million project to increase safety along a 33-mile stretch of the interstate in Jasper County — which would include tree-clearing and the installation of guard rails — Ridgeland fire chief Bradley Bonds addressed talk by some in attendance that the disproportionate number of fatalities in that stretch can be fixed by increased law enforcement to better control speeders. Feb. 9, 2017, Ridgeland Baptist Church.