Know your rights

Immigration lawyer Aimee Deverall describes in English and Spanish, on Feb. 10, 2017, the rights a person has when confronted by immigration enforcement officials.
Jay Karr The Island Packet

Traffic

Ridgeland fire chief: I-95 project needed for first responders, too

At a public information meeting hosted by the S.C. Department of Transportation, to discuss plans for a $7 million project to increase safety along a 33-mile stretch of the interstate in Jasper County — which would include tree-clearing and the installation of guard rails — Ridgeland fire chief Bradley Bonds addressed talk by some in attendance that the disproportionate number of fatalities in that stretch can be fixed by increased law enforcement to better control speeders. Feb. 9, 2017, Ridgeland Baptist Church.

Beaufort News

That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.

