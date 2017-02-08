Island Rec Center to close for renovations (pool, basketball courts will be open)

The Hilton Head Island Recreation Center will close on March 17, when facilities renovations are expected to begin.
The pool and outdoor basketball courts will remain open during the process, according to a news release from the recreation center. Portable restrooms will be placed in the parking lot.
Weekly updates on the project can be found at www.islandreccenter.org/directors-blog/.
Beginning March 20, the center’s staff will begin operating out of a mobile office in the facility’s parking lot at 20 Wilborn Rd.
Also on March 20, the Afterschool Rec Club will be moving to Hilton Head Island Elementary and Hilton Head Island Elementary School for the Creative Arts. Those schools will also host All Day Summer Camp, for which registration is now open and will remain open during the summer.
Email info@islandreccenter.org, or call 843.681.7273 with any questions or concerns.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
