Hilton Head, Okatie residents could soon taste chlorine, see discoloration in water

Hilton Head Island and Okatie residents might taste chlorine and see discolored water when Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority and the Hilton Head and Broad Creek Public Service Districts begin changing their water treatment method.
The change will begin Feb. 24 and last for two weeks. Water lines will be flushed, but there won’t be any interruptions in service, according to a news release from the water and sewer authority.
“Customers can use their water as normal, but may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in the tap water beginning Friday, February 24 through Friday, March 10,” the release said.
“Customers in some areas may notice brief discoloration in the tap water as a result of lines being flushed. If water appears discolored, customers should run cold water for a few minutes.”
If discoloration persists, customer can call the following numbers:
▪ BJWSA, 843-987-9200
▪ Hilton Head Public Service District, 843-681-5525
▪ Broad Creek Public Service District, 843-785-7582
“Customers who are especially sensitive to the taste and odor of chlorine can keep an open container of drinking water in their refrigerators,” the release said. “This will reduce the chlorine taste. Water stored in refrigerated containers should be changed weekly.”
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
