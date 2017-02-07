Local

February 7, 2017 11:40 AM

Hilton Head pathway to be closed through month

By Teresa Moss

Pedestrians will need to reroute around a portion of a pathway near the former Pineland Station for the remainder of the month.

Segments of the pathway bordering the eastbound lanes of William Hilton Parkway and the western side of Mathews drive will be closed starting Wednesday, according to a Town of Hilton Head Island release.

The closures will be on an as-needed basis as work continues on the Sea Turtle Marketplace being constructed at the site.

