Hopeful Horizons: 'Having a presence makes a difference.'

Hopeful Horizons opened their satellite office in Bluffton on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, but why is this so important?
It's unanimous: Sun City's Eisenhart, WWII veteran, is a hero

It's unanimous: Sun City's William E. Eisenhart, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, is a hero. That was the contention of the group that gathered outside his Ridgeland home for a special presentation, Feb. 3, 2017. Eisenhart, 97, who flew in 45 combat missions in World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War, was honored for his service through Hospice Care of the Lowcountry's "We honor veterans" program. Joining Eisenhart's neighbors in saluting his heroism were Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, as well as cadets from the Bluffton JROTC.

Eggs flung from great heights test student engineering, entertain Bluffton firefighters

Each year Bluffton Township Fire District truck 375 helps local schools by assisting with the annual Egg Drop. Students design containers that will protect an egg when dropped from the truck's extended ladder. "The BTFD loves being able to support our local schools," spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said. "Thank you for having us." In this video, a shift 3 crew sacrifices eggs at River Ridge Academy on Feb. 2, 2017.

'Rock star' interpreter meets rock star senior at Whale Branch HS

Jason Hurdich is a certified deaf interpreter. He became a sensation with his enthusiastic and emotional signing at former Gov. Nikki Haley's televised press conferences in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. On Feb. 2, 2017, Hurdich, who is is deaf and who also has interpreted for former President Barack Obama, drove from Charleston to meet Whale Branch Early College High School student Ambriance Lamar. The 18-year-old student with a 4.25 is not deaf but speaks only with sign language. Hurdich says he had to meet Lamar after reading her incredible story, which includes getting a personal letter from Obama last month.

