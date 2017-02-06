Hopeful Horizons: 'Having a presence makes a difference.'

It's unanimous: Sun City's William E. Eisenhart, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, is a hero. That was the contention of the group that gathered outside his Ridgeland home for a special presentation, Feb. 3, 2017. Eisenhart, 97, who flew in 45 combat missions in World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War, was honored for his service through Hospice Care of the Lowcountry's "We honor veterans" program. Joining Eisenhart's neighbors in saluting his heroism were Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, as well as cadets from the Bluffton JROTC.