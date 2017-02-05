The daffodils are blooming early in Bluffton this year

For the first time ever, the UPickDaffodils fields in Bluffton opened in January. Here, co-owner Chuck Merrick describes this year's crop on Feb. 4, 2017.
Jay Karr The Island Packet

Eggs flung from great heights test student engineering, entertain Bluffton firefighters

Each year Bluffton Township Fire District truck 375 helps local schools by assisting with the annual Egg Drop. Students design containers that will protect an egg when dropped from the truck's extended ladder. "The BTFD loves being able to support our local schools," spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said. "Thank you for having us." In this video, a shift 3 crew sacrifices eggs at River Ridge Academy on Feb. 2, 2017.

'Rock star' interpreter meets rock star senior at Whale Branch HS

Jason Hurdich is a certified deaf interpreter. He became a sensation with his enthusiastic and emotional signing at former Gov. Nikki Haley's televised press conferences in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. On Feb. 2, 2017, Hurdich, who is is deaf and who also has interpreted for former President Barack Obama, drove from Charleston to meet Whale Branch Early College High School student Ambriance Lamar. The 18-year-old student with a 4.25 is not deaf but speaks only with sign language. Hurdich says he had to meet Lamar after reading her incredible story, which includes getting a personal letter from Obama last month.

And the ArtPop Beaufort winners are ...

The following 10 artists will have their art featured on billboards in the Beaufort County area - winners of ArtPop Beaufort sponsored by the Beaufort Arts Council. Take a look at some of these masterful pieces, ranging from photographs to acrylics, the work is breathtaking and imaginative.

