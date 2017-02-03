Hilton Head bridge to be replaced

South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to replace and widen US 278 eastbound crossing over Mackays Creek.
'Rock star' interpreter meets rock star senior at Whale Branch HS

Jason Hurdich is a certified deaf interpreter. He became a sensation with his enthusiastic and emotional signing at former Gov. Nikki Haley's televised press conferences in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. On Feb. 2, 2017, Hurdich, who is is deaf and who also has interpreted for former President Barack Obama, drove from Charleston to meet Whale Branch Early College High School student Ambriance Lamar. The 18-year-old student with a 4.25 is not deaf but speaks only with sign language. Hurdich says he had to meet Lamar after reading her incredible story, which includes getting a personal letter from Obama last month.

And the ArtPop Beaufort winners are ...

The following 10 artists will have their art featured on billboards in the Beaufort County area - winners of ArtPop Beaufort sponsored by the Beaufort Arts Council. Take a look at some of these masterful pieces, ranging from photographs to acrylics, the work is breathtaking and imaginative.

Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

Yemassee police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store at 301 Yemassee Highway on Jan. 26, 2017, armed with a machete and wearing a single white glove at 10:13 p.m. The armed man reportedly walked into the the store just before closing and demanded all the cash in the register. The man’s face was covered, but the Yemassee Police Department believe he is in his early to mid 20s, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jogging pants, red boxers, black and white shoes, and a single white glove.

