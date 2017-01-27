Hilton Head in running as ‘Happiest Seaside Town’; winner announced today

People in 10 waterfront towns will be glued to Facebook at noon Eastern today to see which will be named by Coastal Living magazine as 2017’s “Happiest Seaside Town”.
The publication, owned by Time, is making its winner known with a countdown on Facebook Live.
Hosts Steele Marcoux, editor, and Tracey Minkin, travel editor, will make the announcement from Stuart, Fla., last year’s winner.
Beaufort took top honors in 2013 and Kiawah Island was 2012’s winner.
In alphabetical order, this year’s finalists are:
The winning town will be featured in the May 2017 issue of the magazine.
The finalists were chosen by editor reviews of destinations covered by the magazine and nominated on social media. Entrants were sorted by the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index and a raft of statistics, including annual number of sunny days, air quality, healthiness of beaches, commute times, crime ratings, walkability, standard of living and financial well-being of the locals and geographic diversity.
Finally, a subjective score was included in the formula for the editors’ perception of each location’s “coastal vibe.”
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
Comments