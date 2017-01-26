Local
Found animals: Before posting online, call all shelters, rescue groups, says expert
If you find an animal, trying to reconnect it with its owner through a lost/found website should not be your first step, and certainly not your only one. That's according to two of the largest rescue organizations in Beaufort County — the Hilton Head Humane Association, and the Palmetto Animal League, in Ridgeland. To return a lost animal to its owner, follow these steps, from PAL president Amy Campanini, whom we spoke with Jan. 24, 2017.Josh Mitelman Staff video