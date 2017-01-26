Found animals: Before posting online, call all shelters, rescue groups, says expert

If you find an animal, trying to reconnect it with its owner through a lost/found website should not be your first step, and certainly not your only one. That's according to two of the largest rescue organizations in Beaufort County — the Hilton Head Humane Association, and the Palmetto Animal League, in Ridgeland. To return a lost animal to its owner, follow these steps, from PAL president Amy Campanini, whom we spoke with Jan. 24, 2017.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Beaufort News

Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

Haynes Werner, 24, is one of 30 licensed, active falconers in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Two of them reside in Beaufort County and Werner's father, Dr. Glenn Werner, is one of them. The younger Werner, a graduate of Beaufort High School, got started in the sport at 14, and remains immersed. He is a veterinary student at Lincoln Memorial University in Cumberland Gap, Tenn., and last summer interned at the world-renowned Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Here is part of a speech Haynes recently gave to an environmental group on Spring Island — as well as a close-up of his red-tailed hawk, Vesper, filmed Jan. 23, 2017.

Education

Big delivery: TCL gets 2 trucks for CDL program

The Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort on Jan. 24, 2017, took delivery of two tractor-trailer trucks to be used for the community college's new commercial driver's license (CDL) program — which will be offered at TCL's New River and Hampton campuses beginning in April. We were on the main campus in Beaufort when the two trucks — from Xtra Mile Driver Training in Bishopville — rumbled in.

Editor's Choice Videos