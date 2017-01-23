Savannah leads in controversial trade of shark fins

For the last three years the port of Savannah has been the U.S. leader in the export of shark fins, a legal but controversial trade item used to make shark fin soup, a delicacy in parts of Asia.
Federal fisheries data show that although no shark fin was exported from Savannah in 2013, the trade here jumped in the following years from 18,444 pounds in 2014 to 25,765 pounds in 2015. That amounts to about $1.2 million in shark fins over the two years. Last year through November the export amounted to 19,171 pounds, valued at $559,845. In each case the shark fins were shipped to Hong Kong.
Fort Worth, Galveston, Los Angeles, Anchorage and New York were all in the business of exporting shark fins in 2013, but of those ports only Galveston has continued through last year, and its poundage has fallen every year. The trade is changing, said Lora Snyder, director of responsible fishing for Oceana, an advocacy group working for a U.S. ban on the trade of shark fins.
Shark fins are controversial because they are sometimes harvested by cutting off the high-value fins while the shark is still alive, then dumping the less valuable body back into the water to be eaten alive, bleed to death, or drown. Activists condemn finning as both wasteful and cruel. Gruesome videos of the practice abound on the Internet with titles like “Sharks are Going Extinct for Fin Soup.”
The practice was banned in the U.S. by the 2000 Shark Finning Prohibition Act. But advocates said loopholes in that law made it less than fully protective. The 2010 Shark Conservation Act tried to tighten up the rules, requiring that all sharks commercially fished in the United States, with one exception, be brought to shore with their fins naturally attached. That can be hard to enforce, Snyder said.
Beginning in 2010, states began going one step further, banning the buying and selling of shark fins. Eleven states and three territories have trade bans. Georgia is not among them, which explains Savannah’s new role as lead export site. A change.org petition for a trade ban in Georgia has garnered more than 66,000 signatures, though.
“Last year we worked to get Texas to pass a ban,” Snyder said. “We noticed as states banned the practice the market shifted.”
From April to October of last year all the shark fin exiting the U.S. went out through Savannah, Snyder said. Those fins didn’t all originate in Georgia waters because the state doesn’t have much of a commercial shark fishery.
“Louisiana and Florida must have been sending theirs,” she said.
Oceana is now advocating a nationwide ban on the shark fin trade. In June, Congress introduced the bipartisan Shark Fin Trade Elimination Act, which would ban the trade of shark fins within the entire United States. The bill is expected to be reintroduced in March.
“It’s time to move away from the state bills because it’s a game of whack a mole,” Snyder said.
Not all shark lovers agree. Shark researcher Chris Fischer, a founder of Ocearch and a leader of its expeditions to catch and satellite tag great white sharks, said shutting down trade here will merely create a bigger opportunity for unmanaged fisheries elsewhere.
The director of Mote Marine Laboratory’s Center for Shark Research in Sarasota, the Congressionally designated U.S. research center for shark studies, also opposes a ban on the shark fin trade. In an August letter to Sen. Marco Rubio, director Robert Hueter argues that the current shark fin fishery is responsible and sustainable and that the proposed bill won’t improve the big picture for sharks.
“(It) will do nothing to effectively combat the practice of finning in other countries, where the real problem lies, and it will not significantly reduce mortality of the approx. 100 million sharks killed in global fisheries every year,” he wrote.
The U.S. provides about 3 percent of the global supply of shark fins. But the country also trades in imported fins. Since 2010, the U.S has imported fins from 11 countries, five of which have no prohibitions on shark finning, Oceana reports. Once fins have been detached from the body of a shark, it is difficult to know whether they came from sharks legally caught for their meat in a sustainably managed fishery or from illegal, unmanaged and unsustainable fisheries. Despite objections from shark researchers like Hueter and Fischer, Oceana advocates a trade ban to “reduce the fin trade internationally, improve enforcement of the current finning ban, and reinforce the status of the U.S. as a leader in shark conservation.”
“To really battle the shark fin trade it’s like death by 1,000 cuts,” Snyder said. “The U.S. doing this would be a deep cut.”
