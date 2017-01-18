Local

January 18, 2017 2:19 PM

Beaufort Police say three people suspected in theft of $15K ring

By Joan McDonough

A $15,000 ring was stolen from a Beaufort home shortly before the new year, possibly by people with access to the house, a Beaufort Police spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The ring’s owner believes it was last seen in the bathroom of the owner’s Riverside Drive home around 8 a.m. on Dec. 29, spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said. It was stolen sometime between that morning and 3 p.m. on Dec. 30. The theft was reported to police on Jan. 12, according to a police report.

Police currently have three suspects — people who had access to the inside of the residence at the time, Able said. No arrests have yet been made.

