Bluffton dog trainer: Town badly needs large, inclusive public dog park

Bluffton has dog parks, but they're all private. A public one is needed badly, Abby Bird, a canine behavioral specialist at Petco, told us Jan. 17, 2017. But there's a major proviso, Bird said: any new pubic park must be plenty spacious, and and needs to be accommodating to large and small dogs, as well as calm and active ones. Additionally, Bird said, the area's large, older community needs to have a place to sit, and not feel like they're going to be "run over" by "rock and roll" dogs.