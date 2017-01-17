Bluffton dog trainer: Town badly needs large, inclusive public dog park

Bluffton has dog parks, but they're all private. A public one is needed badly, Abby Bird, a canine behavioral specialist at Petco, told us Jan. 17, 2017. But there's a major proviso, Bird said: any new pubic park must be plenty spacious, and and needs to be accommodating to large and small dogs, as well as calm and active ones. Additionally, Bird said, the area's large, older community needs to have a place to sit, and not feel like they're going to be "run over" by "rock and roll" dogs.
Bluffton man met 'magnificent' MLK several times

Bluffton resident Jacob Martin was born and raised just down the street from Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, where we spoke with him Jan. 15, 2017. But for a large portion of Martin's life, he worked as a police officer in other cities, including Detroit, where in 1950 he met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while working security for a visit by the global icon.

PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.'

PFC Maria Daume talks about enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps an with infantry contract after graduation on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. She is one of the first four females enlisted with infantry contracts. While some of the female Marines who participated in the gender integration tests earlier this year have been approved for career field changes into the infantry field, these four women shipped to recruit training with the intent of heading to the School of Infantry following boot camp graduation.

Morning wreck backs up Hilton Head Island-bound traffic

An early-morning accident occurred on Hilton Head Island at William Hilton Parkway and Squire Pope Road on Jan. 12, 2017. The wreck was reported around 7:20 a.m., and the right eastbound lane was blocked for approximately 40 minutes before it was cleared. At 9 a.m., traffic headed for the island was still backed up to at least the U.S. 278-Burnt Church Road intersection in Bluffton. One person was taken to Hilton Head Hospital after the three-car crash.

Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

On Jan. 11, 2017, five days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a day after the man who killed nine African-American worshipers at a Charleston Church in 2015 was sentenced to death, a group of community leaders held a discussion on race relations at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church. One of those slain in the Charleston church massacre, the late South Carolina senator Clementa Pinckney, was a former pastor at Campbell Chapel A.M.E.

