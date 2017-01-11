Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

On Jan. 11, 2017, five days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a day after the man who killed nine African American worshipers at Charleston Church in 2015 was sentenced to death, a group of community leaders held a discussion on race relations at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church. One of those slain in the Charleston church massacre, the late South Carolina senator Clementa Pinckney, was a former pastor at Campbell Chapel A.M.E.