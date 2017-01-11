Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

On Jan. 11, 2017, five days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a day after the man who killed nine African American worshipers at Charleston Church in 2015 was sentenced to death, a group of community leaders held a discussion on race relations at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church. One of those slain in the Charleston church massacre, the late South Carolina senator Clementa Pinckney, was a former pastor at Campbell Chapel A.M.E.
Gullah prayer of thanks

Irvin Campbell of Hilton Head Island says the blessing at a picnic to thank those who helped restore the Talbird Cemetery after Hurricane Matthew. It was held Jan. 7, 2017, at Jarvis Creek Park.

Saturday morning winter storm update

Beaufort County appears to have been spared the worst effects of a winter storm on Jan. 7, 2017, in this update from Coligny Beach on Hilton head Island. Any frozen precipitation appears to have stayed well north of the area. The rain is expected to taper off through the morning, with gradual clearing and slowly dropping temperatures through the afternoon.

New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

The new traffic signal at S.C. 46 and Kittie's Crossing in Bluffton is live, but with flashing yellow and red lights. Installed to accommodate the soon-to-open Walmart and Sam's Club across from Kittie's Crossing, the signal will be fully operational Jan. 11, 2017, according to a Beaufort County news release. In the interim, here's what to know to stay safe behind the wheel. (Video shot Jan. 6.)

