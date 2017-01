Hilton Head Island's world-famous Harbour Town was full at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, for Sea Pines Resort's sixth annual New Year's Eve Golf Ball Drop. The "Drop" at 7 preceded a second one at midnight. The event is the finale to "Harbour Town Lights," an array of holiday activities which benefit the Deep Well Project — the Hilton Head-based charity that has been helping those in need since 1973.