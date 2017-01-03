Memory Matters announces replacement for Hoyle, retiring in 2017

Memory Matters, the Hilton Head Island nonprofit that provides services to Beaufort and Jasper County residents with dementia, has a new executive director.
Sheila Strand of Hilton Head Island, principal of MorganStrand Marketing Group LLC in Kansas City, Miss., will take over the post on Jan. 1, leading the island nonprofit in its efforts to provide memory screenings, daytime programs for those living with dementia, and support groups for their family members and caregivers.
Strand, who holds a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree from Drake University. has national, regional and local experience in nonprofit healthcare management. She has worked with the American College of Cardiology, UHealth — University of Miami Health System, Memorial Hermann Health System, Piedmont Healthcare/Piedmont Heart Institute, Capital Caring in Washington, D.C., and Clinicare in Kansas City.
Strand replaces Eddy Hoyle, who has served as Memory Matters’ executive director for the last 12 years and will remain with the organization through February to assist with the transition.
“Memory Matters has been blessed with superlative leadership in its first 20 years of community service,” says Sarah Coffin, president of the board of directors. “... We know Sheila’s visionary leadership will energize us as we move toward even greater heights in our next 20 years.”
Hoyle, who officially retires Feb. 28, will be recognized at a 20th Anniversary Kick-Off brunch on Feb. 19 at Hilton Head Beach and Tennis.
For information about obtaining tickets, call 843-842-6688 or visit http://www.memory-matters.org/.
