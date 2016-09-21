13 iconic Hollywood cars to coming to Hilton Head this fall

Hilton Head Island will be rolling out the red carpet this fall for iconic Hollywood cars.
The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance will feature "Life on the Silver Screen” — a headlining exhibit that features red-carpet-worthy Hollywood vehicles. The event will take place Nov. 5 and 6 at the Port Royal Golf Club on Hilton Head.
Vehicles from Volvo (the 1967 Volvo 1800S from TV’s “The Saint”) and Aston Martin (the 2015 Aston Martin DB10 from the Bond movie “Spectre”) will be headlining the exhibit.
The event will feature some of the silver screen’s most fabulous, famous rides, including:
- a NASCAR-inspired #46 City Chevrolet from 1990’s “Days of Thunder” starring Tom Cruise.
- a 1927 Pierce-Arrow Series 80 Club Brougham, a 1928 Chris Craft Triple Cockpit and a 1930 Chris Craft 100, all to appear in 2017’s “Live By Night”,
- a 1963 Ferrari 250 California Spyder SWB, identical to the kit car used in “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”,
- a 1959 Bentley S-1 from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”,
- a 1968 Ford GT500, aka “Eleanor” from “Gone in 60 Seconds”,
- a 1969 Dodge Charger from “The Dukes of Hazzard”,
- a 1974 Dodge Monaco, the Blues Brothers’ “Bluesmobile”,
- a 1976 Lotus Esprit and a 1976 Lotus Esprit Marine from the Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me”,
- a 1983 DeLorean DMC-12, now forever known as the Time Machine from “Back to the Future”, and
- a 1992 Jeep Sahara from the “Jurassic Park” franchise.
