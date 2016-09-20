3,000+ volunteers pick up litter during 2016 Beach Sweep/River Sweep

More than 3,300 volunteers picked up litter on South Carolina’s beaches and rivers during the 28th annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep on Sept. 17.
Of those, nearly 900 were concentrated in 20 sites in Beaufort County and areas near the Edisto River, according to a news release from the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium.
Volunteers worked at 86 sites ranging from Daufuskie Island to Myrtle Beach.
“The success of Beach Sweep/River Sweep is largely due to our extremely dedicated site captains and volunteers, who spend their time on a Saturday morning doing something good for their communities,” said Susan Ferris Hill, coastal coordinator with the consortium.
Last year, more than 4,500 volunteers removed nearly 32 tons of litter from the state’s beaches, marshes and waterways, according to the consortium. In the cleanup’s 27-year history, 1,209 tons of litter have been collected, and much of it was recycled.
This year’s coastal results and photos will be posted on the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium website at www.scseagrant.org/Content/?cid=49.
Photos from Saturday’s cleanup are posted on the Beach Sweep/River Sweep Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BeachSweepRiverSweep.
Inland results and photos will be posted on the S.C. Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.sc.gov/bsrs.
There are 10 more sites scheduled to host clean-ups Sept. 24.
The 2017 cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, September 16.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
