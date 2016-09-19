Local

September 19, 2016 1:00 PM

Hilton Head to hold Constitution celebration

By Teresa Moss

The Town of Hilton Head Island will celebrate the Constitution with an event Tuesday.

Mayor David Bennett will read a proclamation to declare it Constitution Week on the island during the event to be held at 3:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 1 Town Center Court.

The Hilton Head High School Navel Junior ROTC Color Guard will present colors, and the Hilton Head Prep’s third to fifth grade’s Singing Dolphins will perform.

The Captain William Hilton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring the event.

