7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival on Hilton Head

Highlights from the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival on Sunday, September 18, 2016, at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

This is what heavy rain does to piles of clothes

Piles of clothes and furniture were soaked during heavy rains Sept. 14, 2016, after a thrift store was evicted on Robert Smalls Parkway. Vintage 154, tied to nonprofit organization Marines and Mickey, was evicted and its inventory moved to the road for failing to pay rent, court records show.

Traffic

18-wheeler crashes into fire pickup on I-95

A tractor trailer ran off the interstate into a bank of trees around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, near mile marker 16, causing a traffic jam in the northbound lanes. At 11 a.m., traffic remained slow moving in the area, as a towing company worked to remove the 18-wheeler. Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol explains how the truck collided with a pickup from the Ridgeland Fire Department. Neither driver was injured, Collins said, and the fire official will be shown at fault.

Local

9/11: What does this day mean to you?

Several people answer the question about what remembering 9/11 means to them on the 15th anniversary of the attack following the 9/11 memorial service on Sunday, September 11, 2016, on the Charter Boat docks next to Hudson's on Hilton Head Island.

Editor's Choice Videos