7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival on Hilton Head

A tractor trailer ran off the interstate into a bank of trees around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, near mile marker 16, causing a traffic jam in the northbound lanes. At 11 a.m., traffic remained slow moving in the area, as a towing company worked to remove the 18-wheeler. Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol explains how the truck collided with a pickup from the Ridgeland Fire Department. Neither driver was injured, Collins said, and the fire official will be shown at fault.