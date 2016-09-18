Aurelio Lopez flips chorizo while prepping the meat to make Mexican style tacos on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Raquel Acosta, visiting from El Salvador, adds condiments to her Mexican style tacos on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Agustin Ruiz, with Agustin Antojitos on Hilton Head Island, hands two mango chamoyadas to a customer on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com
Photographs taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016, during the 7th Annual Latinos Unidos Food Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island.
Delayna Earley
dearley@islandpacket.com