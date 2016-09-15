Another tropical storm, another Hilton Head renourishment delay

A tropical storm has again delayed the Town of Hilton Head Island’s renourishment project.
The $20.7 project was officially halted Tuesday due to a broken pump, Scott Liggett, town director of public projects and facilities, said.
On Wednesday, dangerous ocean conditions as a result of Tropical Storm Julia forced crews to bring a dredge to shore, he said.
Liggett said Thursday the project is expected to be up and running by Monday.
The project’s schedule was pushed back about two weeks following delays from Tropical Storm Hermine. It is now set to be completed in late October. Liggett said he didn’t know if the current delays will alter that timeline.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments