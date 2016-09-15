Local

September 15, 2016 7:47 AM

Email remains down; what now?

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

You might have heard by now that Google’s email service for corporate customers, including McClatchy, went offline late Wednesday morning.

Although Google’s apps status website says this problem has been resolved, it has not been fixed for everyone, at least not yet. Our corporate help desk informs us our email will be back in service sometime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

If you have questions, tips, news releases or advertising-related inquiries, here’s how you can get in touch, until then:

• Come see us, if you’re local: 10 Buck Island Road, Bluffton. Our doors open at 9 a.m.

• Facebook: Leave us a message at our Island Packet or Beaufort Gazette Facebook page. You will need to be logged into a Facebook account to do this.

• Twitter: Tweet to or direct message us @islandpacket or @beaufortgazette.

• Fax: 843-706-5050

