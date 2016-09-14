Hit the beach Saturday to pick up trash at annual Beach Sweep and River Sweep

It’s the largest one-day volunteer litter clean-up of the state’s beaches and marshes, and you can take part in it on Beaufort County’s waterways.
The 28th annual Beach Sweep and River Sweep kicks off this weekend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at multiple sites.
The event is sponsored by the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium and S.C. Department of Natural Resources, and there are 10 clean-up sites in the county, according to the consortium’s website.
For more information, connect with the project on Facebook, or call 843-953-2078.
Here is a listing of those sites, and contact information for site captains:
North of the Broad
St. Helena Island (Lands End): Honey Wilson, 803-422-0764, honeywilson64@gmail.com
Harbor Island: Gloria and Charlie Mickle, 615-414-6100, gamickle90@gmail.com, and 615-268-3167, cemickle@gmail.com, respectively
Fripp Island: Jessica Miller, 843-838-1516, jmiller@frippislandresort.com
South of the Broad
Bluffton (May River at Oyster Factory Park): Beth Lewis, 843-706-4559, blewis@townofbluffton.com
Hilton Head Island
▪ Mitchelville Beach Park and Fish Haul Creek: Kathy Weatherhead, 843-342-3029, nkweatherhead@yahoo.com
▪ Port Royal Plantation beach: Roscoe Smith, 843-423-2226, roscoe@verusmed.com
▪ Burke's Beach: Carlos Chacon, 843-689-3033 x226, cchacon@coastaldiscovery.org
▪ Coligny Beach: Phyllis Neville, 843-681-3646, pnevs56@aol.com
▪ Beach near Sea Pines Resort: Jen Westerfeld, 843-842-1979, jwesterfeld@seapines.com
Daufuskie Island: Eileen Pojednic, 843-842-6770, erpojednic@aol.com
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments