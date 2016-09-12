Suspect in fatal hit and run remains at large

The hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 26-year-old pedestrian on U.S. 17 on Saturday morning remains at large, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The vehicle is believed be a dark-colored 2014 to 2016 Chevrolet Impala with damage to the left, front bumper or fender area and to the windshield, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said. It is also missing the driver’s side mirror, he said.
Anyone with information can call the Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CrimeSC.
