First responders remember 9/11 attacks when ‘everything changed’

Dozens of Lowcountry locals and visitors gathered together on Sunday morning to remember those who died 15 years ago in the 9/11 attacks.
Retired first responders from the New York City Fire Department and Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, along with various first responders from across the country, were present at the charter boat docks beside Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks on Hilton Head Island for a memorial ceremony and wreath presentation. Prayers were said for the victims’ families, and there were musical performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Amazing Grace” and “God Bless America” to honor those who died.
“Personally, it’s so important to me because we were there when everything went to pieces ... when those monster(-sized) buildings came down,” said Jack McDonnell, a retired FDNY battalion chief. “a tragedy like this should never be overlooked, forgotten or taken for granted.”
HHI Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Hartberger said he was on duty that fateful morning. At first, when it appeared to be a terrible accident, it seemed like it was going to be a busy and tough day for FDNY, he said.
“When the second plane crashed, everything changed,” Hartberger said.
Throughout the following hours, nearly 3,000 lives would be lost, including hundreds of first responders. A portion of his brotherhood of firefighters was taken away, he said, leaving all firefighters with that pain of loss.
Moving forward, it’s important to teach the generations to come what happened that day and to continue to honor those whose lives were taken or sacrificed, McDonnell said.
“It’s not just another day; it changed that American way of life forever,” McDonnell said. He said he will continue to bring this ceremony back to Hilton Head Island year after year, for as long as he is able.
“We’ve got to march forward,” Hartberger said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments