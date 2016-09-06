Local

Who’s happy Labor Day is over? These 22 beach-loving Lowcountry pups

The summer tourists are gone - or at least dwindled - and Labor Day is behind us.

For many, it means the return of school and end of vacation. But for Lowcountry dogs it means something else: freedom.

Hilton Head’s beach rules regarding dogs become relaxed the Tuesday after Labor Day. So expect to see many more pups on the beach.

Here is just a small sample of those who can’t wait for their next beach adventure. And be sure to read up on the beach rules at the link below.

