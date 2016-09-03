Health Care

Crippling disease found in Wyoming race horses

Wyoming State Veterinarian Jim Logan says a crippling disease has been found in more than a dozen race horses in Wyoming and they are under quarantine.

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Officials say it is not a threat to the general horse population.

The animals have texted positive for equine piroplasmosis.

The American Association of Equine Practitioners says the tick-borne disease can cause fever, weight loss and swelling of the limbs. Treatment can take more than two years and some animals may have to be euthanized.

