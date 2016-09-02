Illinois county confirms its 1st case Zika virus case

A central Illinois county has its first confirmed Zika virus case.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2bIY8Wh) cites a Champaign-Urbana Public Health District official as saying a lab confirmed the case Friday.
The official couldn't immediately confirm if the results were for a female University of Illinois student treated at the UI McKinley Health Center after returning from a Zika-affected region.
The center said two weeks ago there was a case on campus. It added that because more community members traveled to affected areas, it's likely others would have been exposed to the virus.
Zika is spread mainly by a tropical mosquito. It's caused an epidemic in Latin America and the Caribbean. The virus can cause birth defects and officials have said it was likely to spread further during the summer.
