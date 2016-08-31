Woman with West Nile virus 1st case in Connecticut this year

Connecticut public health officials say a Milford resident is the first person to contract West Nile virus in the state this year.
The Department of Public Health said Tuesday the patient is between 70 and 79 years old. Officials say the patient did not travel out of the state before becoming ill. The patient became ill during the fourth week of August and remains hospitalized.
Officials say laboratory tests confirmed the presence of West Nile virus antibodies.
Milford Health Director Deepa D. Joseph said in a statement that residents should check their properties for containers that can collect water and in turn breed mosquitoes.
Joseph says West Nile virus has been identified in mosquitoes in several Connecticut localities.
Comments