APNewsBreak: Schools mum on ties to doc in sex abuse inquiry

This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual misconduct by former student athletes at the university, once said he acted as a team physician elsewhere. But most of the universities he listed as former employers won't say if they're reviewing either potential connections or whether concerns were raised about him. (Ohio State University via AP)