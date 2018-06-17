Jets' Claiborne a happy father after newborn's health scare

In this Thursday, June 14, 2018, photo, Jennifer Claiborne, left, holds daughter Ma’Liah, while husband and New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne holds daughter Ma’Kaila at their home in Whippany, N.J. Last summer, Claiborne was trying to settle in with his new team, but his mind was on his newborn twins, one of whom was born underweight. Dennis Waszak Jr. AP Photo