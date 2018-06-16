7-year-old Amish boy critical injured in truck-buggy crash

A 7-year-old Amish boy remains hospitalized in critical condition with head trauma after state police say a pickup truck crashed into his buggy on an upstate New York road.
Levi Miller and 30-year-old John Miller were ejected in the crash around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in Lisbon, about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) southeast of the Canadian border.
John Miller was treated and released at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Levi Miller was transferred to the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. The horse is expected to recover from its injuries.
The driver of the truck, a Ford F-250, was evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment.
State police say 28-year-old James Crobar failed to see the buggy and struck the back of it as it traveled ahead of him on St. Lawrence County Route 10.
