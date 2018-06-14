US renews call for Cuba to probe cause of health 'attacks'

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, a U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. The United States is renewing calls for the Cuban government to determine the source of “attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba that have affected some two dozen people. At a senior-level meeting with Cuban officials in Washington on June 14, 2018, the State Department said it had again raised the issue, which has prompted a significant reduction in staffing at the U.S. Embassy in Havana. Desmond Boylan, File AP Photo