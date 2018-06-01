Thomas raising depression awareness after sister's suicide

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas warms up before the team's NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Santa Clara, Calif. Thomas will return to his family's home in the Dallas area this weekend to take part Saturday in The Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk, which benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Thomas has already raised more than $27,000 for the cause. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo