Ebola vaccinations begin in Congo's northwest town of Bikoro

In this photo taken Friday, May 25, 2018, UNICEF staffer Jean Claude Nzengu, center, talks with members of an Ebola vaccination team as they prepare to administer the vaccine in an Ebola-affected community in the north-western city of Mbandaka, in Congo. An Ebola vaccination campaign is under way in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million on the Congo River where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. UNICEF via AP Mark Naftalin