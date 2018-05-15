10 kids removed from California home; mom, dad deny torture

This photo combo of booking mugs provided by the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield, Calif., shows Jonathan Allen and his wife, Ina Rogers. Police said Monday, May 14, 2018, they had removed 10 children from a squalid California home and charged their father, Allen, with torture and their mother, Rogers, with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse. (Solano County Sheriff's Office via AP)