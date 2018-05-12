Ireland's leader apologizes for cervical cancer scandal

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 file photo, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels. Ireland’s prime minister on Friday, May 11, 2018 has apologized and pledged an investigation into the controversy over inaccurate cervical cancer screening tests. It emerged earlier this month that an internal audit had found potential errors in the smear tests of 209 women but those findings weren't shared with the affected patients, prompting a wave of public anger. Olivier Matthys, file AP Photo