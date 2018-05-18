Sunscreens can be confusing. Lowcountry dermatologist offers these tips

Summer is on its way, and with it comes outdoor activities and a greater chance you could pick up a scorching case of sunburn.

Fortunately, there's sunscreen, and it is important to wear because in addition to sunburn, exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause, skin aging, eye damage, and skin cancer -- which is the most common of all cancers.

Sunscreen has come a long way from the oily concoctions of the 50s and 60s that were often billed more as tanning aids than sun blockers.

Today's products come in so many different forms such as lotions, sticks, butters and sprays that picking one can be confusing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, regulates sunscreens as over-the-counter drugs and approves them for safety and effectiveness.

To aid consumers, it has issued label guidelines and recommends you look for a sunscreen labeled as "broad spectrum" -- meaning it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

It also recommends you buy a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor of at least 15. SPF is a measure of how effective a sunscreen is at protecting you from a sunburn.

It also requires sunscreens claiming to be "water resistant" to maintain their labeled SPF for 40 or 80 minutes while swimming or sweating.

That helps narrow it down, but still leaves a lot of choices. So what do you do?

Dermatologist Oswald L. Mikell, of Dermatology Associates of the Lowcountry, says his primary recommendation is that people use any sunscreen as long as it meets the American Academy of Dermatology's recommendation that it be a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which is higher than that recommended by the FDA.. "That's about 98 percent protection," he said.

Beyond that, he tells patients to use "what you like the most."

And, picking a sunscreen with an even higher SPF level than 30 may be prudent he said. "I think there is some question as to how much you can trust the numbers on the bottle, since the manufacturers do the testing."

He also said that a recent study by Consumer Reports found about a third of the sunscreens tested were less than half as effective as claimed.

Today, concerns about the effects of the chemicals used in sunscreens may be boosting the popularity of mineral-based zinc oxide sunscreens of the sort once favored by old school lifeguards and Jeff Spicoli, the surfer dude played by Sean Penn in the movie "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

That's because zinc oxide, and a similar substance called titanium dioxide, are different from the active ingredients in most sunscreens, which work by absorbing UV rays. Instead, zinc oxide works by blocking and reflecting the sun's rays. Some think that may make it safer, for both users and the environment. In fact, the Hawaiian legislature recently banned two sunscreen ingredients -- oxybenzone and octinoxate -- for washing off of swimmers and damaging coral formations.

Another factor in zinc oxide's favor is that, though once an unappealing-looking pasty white substance, it today can be purchased in a host of colors and is even clear.

Mikell says that clear zinc oxide sunscreens are cosmetically fine, "it's a vanishing cream."

He does not, however, recommend zinc oxide over other kinds of sunscreen and adds that "the chemical sunscreens are a little bit better at blocking sun."

"But there are people who are afraid of chemicals," he says, and for them zinc oxide may be the choice.