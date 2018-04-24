The Latest: Watchdog: VA nominee Jackson was unprofessional

In this April 16, 2018, photo, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., sits with Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the Veteran's Affairs Committee, before their meeting on Capitol Hilin Washington. Jackson is President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Now it’s Washington’s turn to examine Jackson. The doctor to Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Donald Trump is an Iraq War veteran nominated to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. Alex Brandon AP Photo