CDC advises consumers to throw out all romaine lettuce
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
Pat John lost her youngest son to suicide and speaks about importance for those who have lost a loved-one to suicide to talk about their loved ones and to know that help does exist for those affected by someone's death.
This animation, current as of Feb, 17, 2018, shows the number of influenza cases per 100,000 people in South Carolina and the total deaths in the state by region this season. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that the sta
There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, th
This animation, current as of Feb, 10, 2018, shows the number of flu cases per 100,000 people in South Carolina. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that the state is in its eighth week of the flu being reported as 'widespr
As of January 2018 there have been no cases of the dog flu reported in Beaufort County, but local veterinarians says it's only a matter of time before we could see them here. These are some of the initial symptoms of the dog flu to look out for.
This animation, current as of Jan. 13, 2018, shows the number of flu cases per 100,000 people in South Carolina. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that the state is in its fifth week of the flu being reported as 'widespre
This animation shows the number of flu cases per 100,000 people in South Carolina. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that the state is in its fourth week of the flu being reported as 'widespread.'
Paul Hinchey, president of Savannah-based St. Joseph’s/Candler, announced on Monday that the health care provider will consolidate all of its Bluffton-based medical facilities into one location - a 40,000 square-foot facility that will $22 million
Anthony Atala, MD, director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at Wake Forest University, explains how a tiny piece of tissue from a human organ can be used to regenerate body parts in several weeks by growing a person's cells outside of t