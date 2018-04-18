FILE - In this Sunday, March 4, 2018 file photo Manchester City's Sergio Aguero runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Aguero says he is recovering from having keyhole surgery on his knee. The Argentina international gave the update on his fitness on Twitter. He didn’t give a timescale for his return, with the World Cup starting in two months, saying only he is “fully motivated to get back soon to the field.” Aguero missed most of City’s games in March because of a left knee injury.
FILE - In this Sunday, March 4, 2018 file photo Manchester City's Sergio Aguero runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Aguero says he is recovering from having keyhole surgery on his knee. The Argentina international gave the update on his fitness on Twitter. He didn’t give a timescale for his return, with the World Cup starting in two months, saying only he is “fully motivated to get back soon to the field.” Aguero missed most of City’s games in March because of a left knee injury. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, March 4, 2018 file photo Manchester City's Sergio Aguero runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Aguero says he is recovering from having keyhole surgery on his knee. The Argentina international gave the update on his fitness on Twitter. He didn’t give a timescale for his return, with the World Cup starting in two months, saying only he is “fully motivated to get back soon to the field.” Aguero missed most of City’s games in March because of a left knee injury. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo

Health Care

Argentina says Aguero is recovering after surgery

By DEBORA REY Associated Press

April 18, 2018 09:11 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Sergio Aguero is recovering after surgery on his left knee and will start treatment soon, Argentina's football association said on Wednesday amid uncertainty about the player's fitness for this summer's World Cup.

The Manchester City striker suffered from pain in his knee since March 11 and was forced out of action for Argentina in two friendlies at the end of March.

On Tuesday, Aguero underwent surgery in Barcelona and will be sidelined for at least four weeks. Argentina's first game the World Cup in Russia is on June 16 against Iceland.

The AFA said on its Twitter account that Aguero "is recovering correctly after the surgery and tomorrow (Thursday) will begin his treatment."

Earlier, AFA doctor Homero D'Agostino told radio station Radio 10 that Aguero's recovery "should take at least five weeks" and that the striker's condition was "worrisome."

D'Agostino added on sports network TyC Sports that Aguero "is not going to be 100 percent in shape with so little time prior to the World Cup."

Aguero scored 30 goals for Manchester City this season and is considered Argentina's second most important player, behind Lionel Messi.

  Comments  