Flu claims the life of another Beaufort County patient. Is the worst of it over?

Another flu-related death was reported in Beaufort County, bringing the toll to three.
Two deaths were reported at Beaufort Memorial Hospital and one death was reported at Hilton Head Hospital. Coastal Carolina Hospital in Jasper County has also reported one flu-related death this season.
The second death reported at Beaufort Memorial Hospital happened the week of Jan. 26 but there was a delay in reporting, according to Terry Bergeron, a spokesperson at the hospital.
The patient "had been ill for some time" and was previously diagnosed with the flu, but received a negative flu result at the time of death, Bergeron said. Upon review, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control indicated that the death should be reported as "flu-related."
At least 212 individuals have died after being diagnosed with the flu in South Carolina this season, including three children under the age of 4, according to the most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The geographic spread of the virus in South Carolina was downgraded to "regional" for one week, but returned to its "widespread" status last week.
Experts cannot say how many weeks remain of this flu season, but the number of doctor visits related to the flu nationally have plunged in recent weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control Prevention.
At Beaufort Memorial Hospital, 945 patients have tested positive for the virus and 113 have been hospitalized — more than double the numbers seen at this time last season.
Visitor restrictions remain in effect at Beaufort Memorial. Adults experiencing flu-like symptoms — runny nose, sore throat and fever — are encouraged not to visit patients at the hospital. Those younger than 18 are restricted from entering the hospital as visitors.
Hilton Head Hospital has not implemented restrictions but is recommending that children younger than 12 do not visit.
