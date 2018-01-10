Officials: Utah hepatitis A outbreak spread from San Diego

This Nov. 20, 2017 photo shows the dining area during the grand opening of an Olive Garden in Spanish Fork, Utah. Health officials say thousands of people may have been exposed to hepatitis A in Utah amid a widening outbreak that originally spread from a large epidemic in San Diego. Authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 that infected workers may have exposed customers at three restaurants and convenience stores spread across the Salt Lake City area. The Utah outbreak began in August among the homeless population and illicit drug users, and tests connected to San Diego outbreak that killed 20 people. The Daily Herald via AP Isaac Hale