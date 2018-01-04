Health Care

Last of Nebraska youth center escapees captured in Oklahoma

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 07:07 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

KEARNEY, Neb.

The last of the three teenagers who escaped from the state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney has been captured in Oklahoma.

The Kearney Hub reports that Kearney police were notified early Wednesday morning that the 17-year-old was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a car owned by a Kearney man was recovered.

That teen, another 17-year-old and a 16-year-old fled the center Saturday evening. Authorities say two of them were captured later that night after the stolen car they were in crashed on Nebraska Highway 92, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) east of Ansley. They were treated at hospitals and then returned to the center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself

    Check out these maps from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to see how badly the flu has hit your county.

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself 0:28

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself
Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer
Still need a flu shot? Make a call to the appointment line 1:25

Still need a flu shot? Make a call to the appointment line

View More Video