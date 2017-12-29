Health Care

Ambulance provider for West Virginia city closes abruptly

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 06:32 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.

One of two emergency medical service providers for a West Virginia city has closed without advance notice.

The Intelligencer reports that Marshall County Administrator Betsy Frohnapfel said the county was notified at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday that ESP Ambulance Service had suspended service for an indefinite time period at 8 a.m.

She says contingencies are temporarily in place, and other agencies will be pulled into serve the Moundsville area to ensure no interruption in service. She anticipates a special meeting of the Marshall County Commission to discuss moving forward.

ESP began serving the Moundsville area in April, and was on a two-day rotation with Tri-State Ambulance. ESP Vice President Donald Dulaney referred the newspaper's questions to the corporate office in Oklahoma, which did not return calls seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself

    Check out these maps from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to see how badly the flu has hit your county.

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself 0:28

Has the flu hit South Carolina? See for yourself
Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:47

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer
Still need a flu shot? Make a call to the appointment line 1:25

Still need a flu shot? Make a call to the appointment line

View More Video