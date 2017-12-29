Ambulance provider for West Virginia city closes abruptly

One of two emergency medical service providers for a West Virginia city has closed without advance notice.
The Intelligencer reports that Marshall County Administrator Betsy Frohnapfel said the county was notified at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday that ESP Ambulance Service had suspended service for an indefinite time period at 8 a.m.
She says contingencies are temporarily in place, and other agencies will be pulled into serve the Moundsville area to ensure no interruption in service. She anticipates a special meeting of the Marshall County Commission to discuss moving forward.
ESP began serving the Moundsville area in April, and was on a two-day rotation with Tri-State Ambulance. ESP Vice President Donald Dulaney referred the newspaper's questions to the corporate office in Oklahoma, which did not return calls seeking comment.
