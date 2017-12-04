Health Care

Woman suffers severe burns after lighting herself on fire

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 02:07 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Officials say a woman has severe burns after she poured gasoline on herself and lit herself on fire in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the woman's injuries happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at a Sunoco gas station in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

Police say the 35-year-old woman is being treated at Temple University Hospital with third- and fourth-degree burns over most of her body.

The woman's identity has not been released.

No additional information is available.

