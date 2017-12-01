Health Care

West Virginia developing further response to opioid epidemic

December 01, 2017

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia health officials say they will to submit to Gov. Jim Justice plans to respond to the state's opioid epidemic by mid-January.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says it will involve public engagement and a partnership with regional and national experts.

West Virginia established a new Office of Drug Control Policy in the department under a law enacted earlier this year.

West Virginia recorded a record 884 overdose deaths last year.

Health officials say preliminary analysis shows that seven out of 10 people who died had a drug prescription filled within a year of their death, and four in 10 overdose had one filled within 30 days before.

