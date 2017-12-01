Utah man falls back into cycle of homelessness, addiction

In this Oct. 20, 2017, photo, Joseph Hardy poses for a photo in Salt Lake City. Hardy had been placed in an apartment in April 2014 under Utah’s Housing First program and was something of a poster boy for the effort to end chronic homelessness. He relapsed after more than two years of sobriety, beginning a 14-month run of trauma, death and drugs. Recently released from jail, he’s back on the streets seeking shelter, medical care and a future. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Steve Griffin