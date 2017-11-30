Health Care

West Virginia health officials urge flu vaccinations

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 03:35 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia health officials are encouraging providers to ensure their patients over six months old get flu vaccinations.

The Bureau for Public Health plans to kick off National Influenza Vaccination Week on Friday in Charleston with Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gupta and others discussing the importance of getting flu shots and the need for the most vulnerable people to get them.

While seasonal flu outbreaks can occur as early as October, they are usually most prevalent between December and February and can continue as late as May.

