Georgia boy whose transplant was delayed gets new kidney

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, Carmellia Burgess, center, cries as Anthony Dickerson, left, looks on as they attend a news conference regarding their 2-year-old son A.J., who is waiting for a kidney transplant outside Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. A.J., who will be 3 in January, was born without kidneys. His parents got word Tuesday, Nov. 21, that a kidney from a dead donor was available, and the toddler had a successful transplant Wednesday morning, said Mawuli Davis, a lawyer for A.J.'s parents. David Goldman, File AP Photo